Corporate Calgary’s Ballroom Stampede Breakfasts Are Selling Fast!

The 2023 Calgary Stampede is 3 months away and the Bootleggin’ Breakfasts are Corporate Calgary’s home for Stampede.



Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties

The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST

Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!

(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)

(Thursday, July 13, 2023 @ Fairmont Palliser)

2023 Bootleggin’ Breakfasts:

1. TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023. (50% Sold)

$139 Individual Ticket

Half Table Package from $850

Table Package from $1800

2. THURSDAY BREAKFAST: The Ultra VIP Corporate Stampede Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Ballroom – July 13, 2023. (80% Sold)

$159 Individual Tickets

Table Packages from $1350

Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors:

Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!

Our July 11th headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (Headliner announced to our client list)

BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:

CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:

TRISTAN HORNCASTLE

CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:

NEON SMOKE

Country Music Alberta Nominee & Country 105 Rising Star Winners:

FOXX WORTHEE

More bands to be announced…

About the Breakfasts:

-6 beverage tickets per person, VIP breakfast, and VIP entry to our official Wildhorse Tent after parties to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!

– July 13th after party features CCMA winner, Chad Brownlee

– The breakfasts run from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with the after-parties that follow.

– Fairmont Palliser event on July 13th also features a plated Stampede breakfast, served at your table.

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTIES!

Contact our office for more information

P: (403) 282-4672

E: info@BootlegginBreakfast.com

www.BootlegginBreakfast.com