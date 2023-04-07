Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Gear Energy
|GXE.TO
|11.65%
|Ovintiv
|OVV.TO
|8.07%
|Saturn Oil
|SOIL.V
|6.37%
|Surge Energy
|SGY.TO
|6.37%
|MEG Energy
|MEG.TO
|6.08%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Crew Energy
|CR.TO
|0.00%
|Lucero Energy
|LOU.V
|0.00%
|Pieridae Energy
|PEA.TO
|-1.92%
|Advantage Energy
|AAV.TO
|-3.20%
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|-3.85%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
BOE Intel – Vermilion acquiring assets from Notine Holdings Inc. – 126 wells, 15 facilities and 27 pipelines
TOP WELL REPORT – February Volumes – Cenovus ends Ovintiv’s clean sweep of the top natural gas wells, while Tamarack Valley grabs number one spot on the oil side
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Column: Wake Up, West – a new energy world order is building, fast
Ovintiv to acquire core Midland Basin assets in over $4 billion deal
For want of a pipeline: Canadian LNG should power revolution, report says
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces grant of RSUs to employees and directors
Stack’s AI based platform is a game changer – Join us for a demo with current users from Tourmaline and Cardinal