Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

BOE Intel – Vermilion acquiring assets from Notine Holdings Inc. – 126 wells, 15 facilities and 27 pipelines

TOP WELL REPORT – February Volumes – Cenovus ends Ovintiv’s clean sweep of the top natural gas wells, while Tamarack Valley grabs number one spot on the oil side

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Column: Wake Up, West – a new energy world order is building, fast

Ovintiv to acquire core Midland Basin assets in over $4 billion deal

For want of a pipeline: Canadian LNG should power revolution, report says

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces grant of RSUs to employees and directors

Stack’s AI based platform is a game changer – Join us for a demo with current users from Tourmaline and Cardinal