BOE Report

TOP WELL REPORT – February Volumes – Cenovus ends Ovintiv’s clean sweep of the top natural gas wells, while Tamarack Valley grabs number one spot on the oil side

The February data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of February is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

  • Tamarack Valley’s Charlie Lake well at Wembley was the number one oil producer on the month, averaging 1,099 bbl/d of oil. This is the first time we’ve seen a Charlie Lake well at the top, although this formation has been well represented in the top 15 as of late.
  • Hammerhead Resources had 7 of the top 15 liquids wells, with these wells all coming from the company’s Montney development at Karr. These wells ranged from 674-1,070 bbl/d of oil in the month of February.
  • Baytex Energy had 2 Clearwater oil wells make the list from the Peavine area. Those two wells produced at 719 bbl/d and 795 bbl/d.
  • Spartan Delta Corp. had a Montney oil well at Elmworth that produced at an average rate of 701 bbl/d in February. This well and area is on its way over to Crescent Point after last week’s acquisition announcement.
  • ARC Resources and Whitecap Resources had nearby Montney wells at Kakwa make the list, producing at 686 bbl/d and 690 bbl/d of condensate, respectively,  in the month of February. The Whitecap well has been a top producer for a while now, as it went over 500,000 bbls of condensate cumulatively produced since being first placed on production in 2020.
  • Aspenleaf Energy had 2 of the top 15 oil wells this month, producing at rates of 698 bbl/d and 736 bbl/d of oil. Loyal readers will recall seeing Aspenleaf on this list back in October with a well that had a 4.3 km lateral length. These two wells are of a similar size and come from the Nisku formation offsetting Leduc No. 1.

 

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – FEBRUARY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Liquids Production (bbl) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Liquids (bbl)
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. 100012407209W600 Wembley Charlie Lake Fm 32,965.0 1,099.0 3,281.0 2022-11-21 101,928.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 103051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 32,101.0 1,070.0 5,904.0 2022-11-27 77,909.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 100131006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 29,568.0 986.0 5,180.0 2022-11-22 92,928.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102121006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 24,221.0 807.0 4,111.0 2022-11-29 63,348.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 104142707816W500 Undefined Wilrich Mbr 23,850.0 795.0 28.0 2022-11-19 86,221.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102041006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 23,162.0 772.0 4,176.0 2022-11-29 69,667.0
Aspenleaf Energy Limited 100040505126W402 Leduc-Woodbend Nisku Fm 22,067.0 736.0 708.0 2023-01-01 662.0 26,187.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 102051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 21,804.0 727.0 5,037.0 2022-11-29 69,966.0
Baytex Energy Ltd. 105163007815W500 Undefined Spirit River Fm 21,581.0 719.0 15.0 2023-02-01 21,582.0
Spartan Delta Corp. 100082406905W600 Elmworth Montney Fm 21,020.0 701.0 3,577.0 2023-01-02 670.0 50,874.0
Aspenleaf Energy Limited 100041205027W400 Leduc-Woodbend Nisku Fm 20,941.0 698.0 779.0 2023-01-01 28,240.0
Whitecap Energy Canada Ulc 100053506405W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 20,715.0 690.0 3,253.0 2020-02-01 672.0 502,289.0
ARC Resources Ltd. 102103306204W600 Kakwa Montney Fm 20,595.0 686.0 7,475.0 2022-12-16 26,275.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 100051006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 20,511.0 684.0 4,817.0 2022-11-26 55,748.0
Hammerhead Resources Inc. 100121006604W600 Karr Montney Fm 20,234.0 674.0 5,368.0 2022-12-02 52,418.0

Notable natural gas wells:

  • Ovintiv dominated the top natural gas wells yet again, as the rates coming out of the company’s Montney development at Sunrise continue to be astounding. A few wells made it in from Ovintiv’s Swanlake area as well. Those wells seem to be almost as prolific on the natural gas side and do seem to come with an apparent higher liquids content, so this area is worth watching just as closely as Sunrise. Ovintiv had 14 of the top 15 natural gas wells, after sweeping all of the top 15 for the prior 3 months.
    • In an effort to see just how prolific this area is for Ovintiv, we decided to do a little extra digging. We analyzed almost 2000 wells spud by industry over the last 5 years in BC, and decided to measure their IP12 (12 months). Or in other words, we wanted to see if these wells could maintain these levels of production over the course of a year, or if other companies might catch up based on lower declines. The results were pretty much the same as the monthly results that we’ve been seeing. On an IP12 (month) basis, Ovintiv had 29 of the top 30 natural gas wells, all from Sunrise/Swanlake. ARC Resources had the other well, also coming from Sunrise. Truly a special area for natural gas production.
  • Cenovus was able to crack the top 15 natural gas wells in February, with a Falher well from Wapiti that produced at an average rate of 23.33 mmcf/d.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – FEBRUARY VOLUMES

Licensee UWI Field Name Formation Monthly Gas Production (mcf) Daily Average Gas (mcf/d) Daily Average Liquids (bbl/d) On Prod Date Monthly Prod Hours Cumulative Gas (mcf)
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102163007917W600 Sunrise Montney 1,001,462.0 33,382.0 94.0 2023-01-01 608.0 1,053,901.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102073007917W600 Sunrise Montney 917,050.0 30,568.0 217.0 2023-01-01 644.0 964,015.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100081707714W600 Swanlake Montney 769,096.0 25,637.0 472.0 2022-11-01 656.0 3,051,780.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 768,595.0 25,620.0 446.0 2022-11-01 653.0 2,892,773.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103091707714W600 Swanlake Montney 767,811.0 25,594.0 448.0 2022-11-01 656.0 2,837,944.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 104040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 742,914.0 24,764.0 0.0 2022-08-01 665.0 5,299,138.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100163007917W600 Sunrise Montney 705,276.0 23,509.0 195.0 2023-01-01 480.0 1,019,123.0
Cenovus Energy Inc. 100093506408W600 Wapiti Falher Mbr 699,898.0 23,330.0 0.0 2023-01-15 624.0 1,151,684.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100060807816W600 Sunrise Montney 685,973.0 22,866.0 0.0 2022-08-01 665.0 4,914,225.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 665,056.0 22,169.0 0.0 2022-09-01 665.0 4,703,270.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100152007917W600 Sunrise Montney 662,235.0 22,074.0 44.0 2023-01-01 401.0 1,079,508.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100112207917W600 Sunrise Montney 633,058.0 21,102.0 30.0 2022-10-01 665.0 3,426,061.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 102040807816W600 Sunrise Montney 587,248.0 19,575.0 0.0 2022-08-01 665.0 4,580,778.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 103103007917W600 Sunrise Montney 573,193.0 19,106.0 172.0 2023-01-01 351.0 1,045,309.0
Ovintiv Canada ULC 100082707817W600 Sunrise Montney 549,204.0 18,307.0 0.0 2022-07-01 668.0 5,383,049.0