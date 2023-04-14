How to use BOE Intel to spot mergers and acquisitions before your competitors

The newest tool for BOE Intel subscribers takes the information from our AER Transfers page, and makes it usable and more valuable by allowing you to plot the affected locations on a map. We have used this tool to spot M&A transactions before they make it into the headlines and bring them to our reader’s attention, but now you can too. Many of these transactions might never be reported as front page news, but can still have important implications for E&P companies, service providers and midstream companies, so having a jump on your competitors can be crucial.

A few examples of some articles that we have published using this tool:

Cenovus to sell Clearwater exploration land to Spur Petroleum | BOE Report – Nov 4, 2022

HWN Energy acquires assets from Bonavista Energy – 470 wells, 68 facilities, 191 pipelines | BOE Report – January 27, 2023

The HWN Energy acquisition spree continues – set to acquire 642 wells, 145 facilities, 168 pipelines from Whitecap Resources | BOE Report – Feb 3, 2023

Storm Development Corp. acquiring assets from ARC Resources – a use case for BOE Intel | BOE Report – March 6, 2023

BOE Intel – Vermilion acquiring assets from Notine Holdings Inc. – 126 wells, 15 facilities and 27 pipelines | BOE Report – April 3, 2023

The GIF below shows just how easy it is.

Of course this is just one of the many features of BOE Intel. If you would like to see more, book a demo for you and your company. To go straight to our plans page, click here.