Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

Top 5 Fallers Company Ticker 7 Day Return Surge Energy SGY.TO 0.32% Pipestone PIPE.TO -1.79% Ovintiv OVV.TO -2.03% Cenovus CVE.TO -2.29% Gear Energy GXE.TO -3.48%

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

How to use BOE Intel to spot mergers and acquisitions before your competitors

Unlock the secrets of the Canadian oil and gas industry with BOE Intel – LIVE LAUNCH!

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Column: An idea for abandonment liability management – heading off the next crisis before it appears

Energy markets await ‘steady ground’, RBC says, cuts oil price forecast

‘A reflection’: Stampede tarp auction an indicator of Alberta’s booming economy

Column: OPEC+ surprise squeezed oil shorts

Chevron Canada voluntarily relinquishes offshore permits on Canada’s west coast