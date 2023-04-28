Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Spartan Delta
|SDE.TO
|4.84%
|Arc Resources
|ARX.TO
|3.95%
|Pine Cliff
|PNE.TO
|3.88%
|Journey
|JOY.TO
|3.78%
|NuVista
|NVA.TO
|2.44%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Saturn
|SOIL.V
|-3.95%
|Cenovus
|CVE.TO
|-4.01%
|Tamarack Valley
|TVE.TO
|-4.10%
|Pipestone
|PIPE.TO
|-5.66%
|Hemisphere
|HME.V
|-6.57%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
A&D overview – See the top acquirors over the last 3 months – 2,693 wells, 362 facilities and 661 pipelines acquired
