Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces share purchase plan

EMPLOYEE SHARE PURCHASE PLAN AND DIRECTOR / PDMR PURCHASES
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. (“Touchstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces the following purchases under its Employee Share Purchase Plan.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
1. Paul R. Baay
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
1. Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008URBSUC1J24J73
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.
CA89156L1085
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of common shares by the Trustee of the Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
May 1, 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Toronto Stock Exchange
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol “TXP”.
For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact
|
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
|
Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
|
Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090
|
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000
|
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000
