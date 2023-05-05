BOE Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at annual meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes For Votes Withheld
Catherine M. Best 772,999,107
94.33%		 46,482,273
5.67%
M. Elizabeth Cannon 801,149,226
97.76%		 18,332,153
2.24%
N. Murray Edwards 737,404,473
89.98%		 82,076,907
10.02%
Christopher L. Fong 787,625,728
96.11%		 31,855,651
3.89%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 611,943,993
74.67%		 207,537,386
25.33%
Wilfred A. Gobert 797,726,217
97.35%		 21,755,162
2.65%
Steve W. Laut 809,301,717
98.76%		 10,179,662
1.24%
Tim S. McKay 807,379,050
98.52%		 12,102,330
1.48%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna 763,731,928
93.20%		 55,749,451
6.80%
David A. Tuer 744,813,725
90.89%		 74,667,654
9.11%
Annette M. Verschuren 815,543,179
99.52%		 3,938,200
0.48%
Votes For Votes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
 755,705,345
90.57%		 78,723,834
9.43%
Votes For Votes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.
 807,146,417
98.49%		 12,334,957
1.51%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

Advisories & Contact

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 – 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol – CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange