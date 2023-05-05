Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at annual meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|772,999,107
94.33%
|46,482,273
5.67%
|M. Elizabeth Cannon
|801,149,226
97.76%
|18,332,153
2.24%
|N. Murray Edwards
|737,404,473
89.98%
|82,076,907
10.02%
|Christopher L. Fong
|787,625,728
96.11%
|31,855,651
3.89%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|611,943,993
74.67%
|207,537,386
25.33%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|797,726,217
97.35%
|21,755,162
2.65%
|Steve W. Laut
|809,301,717
98.76%
|10,179,662
1.24%
|Tim S. McKay
|807,379,050
98.52%
|12,102,330
1.48%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|763,731,928
93.20%
|55,749,451
6.80%
|David A. Tuer
|744,813,725
90.89%
|74,667,654
9.11%
|Annette M. Verschuren
|815,543,179
99.52%
|3,938,200
0.48%
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|
|755,705,345
90.57%
|78,723,834
9.43%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|
|807,146,417
98.49%
|12,334,957
1.51%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.