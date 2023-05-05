Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at annual meeting

Calgary, Alberta – Canadian Natural (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders on May 4, 2023. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 772,999,107

94.33% 46,482,273

5.67% M. Elizabeth Cannon 801,149,226

97.76% 18,332,153

2.24% N. Murray Edwards 737,404,473

89.98% 82,076,907

10.02% Christopher L. Fong 787,625,728

96.11% 31,855,651

3.89% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 611,943,993

74.67% 207,537,386

25.33% Wilfred A. Gobert 797,726,217

97.35% 21,755,162

2.65% Steve W. Laut 809,301,717

98.76% 10,179,662

1.24% Tim S. McKay 807,379,050

98.52% 12,102,330

1.48% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 763,731,928

93.20% 55,749,451

6.80% David A. Tuer 744,813,725

90.89% 74,667,654

9.11% Annette M. Verschuren 815,543,179

99.52% 3,938,200

0.48% Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 755,705,345

90.57% 78,723,834

9.43% Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. 807,146,417

98.49% 12,334,957

1.51%

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.