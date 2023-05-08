Obsidian Energy advises on impact of Alberta wildfires

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2023) – OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) (“Obsidian Energy“, the “Company“, “we“, “us” or “our“) provides an update on operations and employees impacted by recent Alberta wildfires.
We view the protection and safety of our people, local communities, and the environment with the highest priority. As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily shut-in approximately 11,100 boe/d of production in our Pembina area in Central Alberta in response to the recent Alberta wildfires, with a plan to restart production once safe and permitted to do. Over the weekend, production shut-in volumes peaked at approximately 15,500 boe/d for a few hours on Saturday night, May 6th and into Sunday morning, May 7th, when the Peace River area fields at Harmon-Valley South, Seal, Walrus and Nampa were taken offline to address the threat of a wildfire near them. The Peace River volumes are back on production as the threat has currently subsided. To our knowledge, there has been no damage to the Company’s assets or key infrastructure.
All employees and contractors in the affected areas have been accounted for with approximately 42 Obsidian Energy staff and families impacted by the wildfires evacuated from the Drayton Valley and Peace River areas. We are currently supporting local officials, regulators, and industry partners in the response to the wildfires. The Company will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide an update when appropriate.
We would like to thank our staff, industry partners and emergency responders for their tireless work to protect our communities. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and our neighbors during this difficult time.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165267