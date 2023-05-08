Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides update on active wildfires

CALGARY, Alberta – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina”) (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) today provided an update on the operational impacts of the ongoing wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia (“B.C.”).

Wildfires in Alberta and B.C. have resulted in evacuation orders in several areas where Pembina has operations. Our priority is the health and safety of our people, impacted communities, and the environment. Pembina has accounted for all of our employees and contractors in the affected areas, and we are working to ensure they remain safe and receive the support they need. Our thoughts are with all impacted communities during this difficult time.

We are evaluating current and anticipated operational impacts, and as part of our emergency response procedures we are working with all appropriate authorities to ensure necessary protocols are in place to mitigate risks.

Assets currently shut down include the Saturn I and II gas plants at the Saturn Complex north of Hinton, Alberta, and the Duvernay Complex, west of Fox Creek, Alberta, with a combined processing capacity of 443 million cubic feet per day, net to Pembina. Various related pump stations, gathering systems and other supporting infrastructure are also shut down.

The Wapiti Gas Plant, KA Plant and K3 Plant, as well as the Peace Pipeline system 20-inch line from Fox Creek, Alberta to Edmonton, Alberta, were temporarily shut down, however these assets have been safely restarted.

To date, Pembina is not aware of any material damage to its assets. We continue to monitor this dynamic situation closely and as soon as it is safe to do so, operators will begin accessing the other impacted sites and implementing a phased restart plan for the impacted assets.

Ongoing operational updates, as required, will be available at www.pembina.com/media-centre/media-statement/.