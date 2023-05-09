It has become imperative for the oil and gas industry to develop new ways to identify, measure, monitor and eliminate methane emissions across their operations and show leadership in responsible energy production.

Reducing methane emissions is one of the fastest, most cost-effective things oil and gas operators can do to meet overall GHG reduction targets, and Canada has committed to at least a 75 per cent methane reduction from the oil and gas sector by 2030.

But with a with a wide range of technologies available to assist oil and gas operators on their journey to net-zero, it’s hard to know where to get started.

One starting point is the Methane Mitigation Canada Summit. Taking place on September 6-7, 2023 at Hotel Arts, Calgary, AB, leading technology providers will be showcasing the latest (and essential) technology and solutions to detect leaks, measure methane emissions and more. (Event Guide Available)

Not only that, but leading oil and gas operators will be sharing their experiences alongside industry initiatives and government bodies. On September 6, Jonathan Bryan, Technical Director, NGIF Emissions Testing Center will be joined by Scott Volk, Technology and Innovation Lead, Tourmaline Oil Corp and Harvey Cardwell, Projects/LDAR Operator, Ovintiv to discuss leak detection and measurement technologies for methane emissions across diverse operating conditions. They’ll be covering:

How measurement practices can be improved across the oil and gas sector.

The NGIF Testing Center – emissions detection, quantification, and reduction through multiple tech startup validation.

The use of drone-based methane sensors that accurately detect and pinpoint leak locations along pipelines, well heads and natural gas facilities.

The low-cost environmental surveillance technologies that can detect leaks in real-time.

More on this talk can be found inside the Official Methane Mitigation Canada Event Guide, alongside case studies on bridging the gaps in your methane emissions data through advanced tracking and reporting methodologies, and much, much more.

The summit provides the opportunity to get your hands on the latest, and greatest, methane solutions from Project Canary, Sensirion, Validere, Bauer Compressors, Qnergy, and more.

Download your copy of the official event guide to learn more about the upcoming, must attend Methane Mitigation Canada.

“Attending an event like this is mission critical, to ensure that knowledge is exchanged between those that are trying to reduce their methane emissions – progress is going to be much slower than if we can accelerate knowledge exchange through events like this” – OGMP at Methane Mitigation Summit 2022

“Very productive 3 days at Methane Mitigation Summit Series! It has been a pleasure participating in this conference and meeting high qualified experts from around the world. Thank you very much to all the sponsors for sharing their solutions with us and thank you to all the beautiful people I could have a word with.” – Methane Emissions and Renewable Gases Process Research Engineer, GRTgaz at Methane Mitigation Europe 2023

