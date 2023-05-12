Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – March volumes – Aspenleaf leads the way in the shadow of Leduc No. 1 while 4 other companies try to unseat Ovintiv on the natural gas side

April-May Licence Activity Review – A strong month of Montney and Clearwater licensing

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Alberta wildfires – Most recent company news

Suncor says worker injured in bear attack at oil sands plant

Enbridge announces executive leadership changes

Crescent Point closes strategic Montney acquisition and provides update on the impact of the Alberta wildfires

Tamarack Valley Energy announces first quarter 2023 financial results and provides operational update