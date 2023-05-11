TOP WELL REPORT – March volumes – Aspenleaf leads the way in the shadow of Leduc No. 1 while 4 other companies try to unseat Ovintiv on the natural gas side

The March data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of March is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Aspenleaf Energy had the top oil well for the month with an average daily rate of 1,042 bbl/d. This comes from the company’s Nisku play that offsets the famous Leduc No. 1 well. Aspenleaf has made this list a few times now with its Nisku wells that have extremely long lateral length and impressive production rates.

Baytex Energy had 2 of the top 15 oil wells, with two recent Clearwater wells producing at 981 bbl/d and 858 bbl/d of oil.

Hammerhead Resources had 5 of the top 15, with condensate rates ranging from 738-948 bbl/d.

Tamarack Valley’s most productive oil well in March came from the Charlie Lake, and produced at a rate of 896 bbl/d in March.

Longshore Resources also had a well from the Charlie Lake make the list, with a well from Gordondale that produced 830 bbl/d of oil in the month.

ARC Resources had 4 big condensate wells from its Karr/Kakwa properties, which produced condensate rates ranging from 727-781 bbl/d.

Whitecap Resources had 1 Montney well on the list, which is the same well that has been on this list for some time now, as the well has cumulatively produced over 525,000 barrels of condensate. The well comes from the XTO acquisition at Kakwa and produced 760 b/d of condensate in the month. The chart below show the cumulative production of this well, and thanks to the very cool embed feature from Petro Ninja, users can hover over to see the production details. Note that there was a period of time when condensate was not reported for this well so it’s possible that actual cumulative production is much higher.



<br />

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – MARCH VOLUMES

Notable natural gas wells:

Ovintiv had 11 of the top 15 natural gas wells in March, and as usual all come from the company’s Sunrise/Swanlake Montney acreage in northeast BC. While the Sunrise wells often don’t have any liquids reported to the public domain, we can see very strong condensate rates on the Swanlake wells. Note that the “liquids” column only includes condensate/oil and not any other NGLs.

Advantage Energy had a Montney well at Pouce Coupe produce 17.4 mmcf/d in the month.

3 Falher wells made the top 15 list this month, which has usually been dominated by Montney wells, so that will be interesting to watch going forward. Tourmaline had 1 at Resthaven produce 18.2 mmcf/d. CNRL had 1 at Wapiti produce 19.2 mmcf/d. Cenovus had 1 at Wapiti produce 17.3 mmcf/d.



TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – MARCH VOLUMES