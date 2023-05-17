Lucero Energy Corp. announces shareholder meeting results

Voting Results from the Meeting:

1. The following six individuals were elected as directors of Lucero to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) M. Bruce Chernoff 475,729,824 (98.81 %) Brett Herman 481,267,316 (99.96 %) David Rain 458,668,224 (95.26 %) Gary Reaves 475,805,316 (98.82 %) Jacob Roorda 480,260,079 (99.99 %) Dale O. Shwed 480,859,216 (99.87 %)

2. KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company with 99.99% of shares voted in favour; and

3. Shareholders re-approved the Company’s bonus award incentive plan with 99.78% of shares voted in favour.

For more information on these matters, please see the Company’s management information circular and proxy statement dated April 12, 2023, which is available on the Lucero website and has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.