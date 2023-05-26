ROK Resources files financial results and management discussion & analysis for the first quarter of 2023

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bryden Wright, Chief Operating Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Lynn Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Non-IFRS Measures

The non-IFRS measures referred to above do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this non-IFRS measurement to provide its shareholders and investors with a measurement of the Company’s financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. “Operating Income” is calculated by deducting royalties and operating expense from total sales revenue. Total sales revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales. The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback”. “Operating Income Profit Margin” is calculated by the Company as Operating Income as a percentage of oil and natural gas sales. “Funds from Operations” is calculated by adding other income and realized gains/losses on commodity contracts (“hedging”) to Operating Income. “Net Debt” includes all indebtedness of the Company, such as the Term Loan, Credit Facility, and Senior Loan Facility (as defined within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023), net of Adjusted Working Capital. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding current portion of debt as presented on the Company’s statement of financial position within the Company’s interim condensed financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

“Funds Flow” includes all cash for (used in) operating activities and is calculated before the change in non-cash working capital. “Funds flow”, “funds flow basic ($/share)” and “funds flow diluted ($/share)” are capital management measures and are key measures of operating performance as they demonstrate the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt and fund capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds flow, funds flow basic ($/share) and funds flow diluted ($/share) provide useful measures of ROK’s ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow on a per share basis (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing funds flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the relevant period.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to Funds Flow:

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,722,860 (2,305,838 ) Change in non-cash working capital 4,791,873 4,684,874 Funds Flow 11,514,733 2,379,036

Conversion Measures

Production volumes and reserves are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl”). Although the intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants, boe’s may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In recent years, the value ratio based on the price of crude oil as compared to natural gas has been significantly higher than the energy equivalency of 6:1 and utilizing a conversion of natural gas volumes on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boepd barrels oil equivalent per day IP Initial Production NGLs Natural Gas Liquids Mboe Thousands of barrels of oil equivalent MMboe Millions of barrels of oil equivalent PDP Proved Developed Producing TP Total Proved Reserves TPP Total Proved and Probable Reserves IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans and the expected results thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental, and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in ROK’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES