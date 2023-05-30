CCMA Winner, Dean Brody performs July 11th for the Bootleggin’ Breakfast Stampede After-Party

We’re proud to announce that the July 11th Bootleggin’ Breakfast after party will feature Platinum Selling, 18x CCMA Winner & JUNO Winner, DEAN BRODY!
Corporate Calgary’s Executive Stampede Parties
The One & Only…BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFAST
Networking & Hosting Clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious venues in downtown Calgary!
(Tuesday, July 11, 2023 @ Westin Calgary)
The July 11th breakfast headliner is a 26x Canadian Country Music Award Winner with over 85 million online streams & multiple #1 hit songs! (This HUGE headliner announced to our clients & ticket buyers)
BOOTLEGGIN’ will also feature performances by:
CCMA nominee & Canadian Country Radio Award Winner:
TRISTAN HORNCASTLE
CCMA & Country Music Alberta Individual Winners:
NEON SMOKE
Country 105 Rising Star Finalist:
ROBERT GOSSE
About the Breakfasts:
-6 beverage tickets per person, VIP breakfast and VIP entry to our official Wildhorse Tent after party to watch the afternoon & evening concerts for free!
-July 11th after features Platinum Selling, 18x CCMA Winner & JUNO Winner, Dean Brody
-The breakfast run from 8:00am-1:00pm with the after party that follow.
TUESDAY BREAKFAST:
Westin Calgary breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the Largest Corporate Stampede Party – July 11, 2023 (60% Sold)
$139 Individual Ticket
Half Table Package from $850
Table Package from $1800
Thank You to BOE Report as well as all of our sponsors including our 2023 Title Sponsors:
Canoco Energy Services & Integrity Infrastructure for their incredible support of the breakfasts!
BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S EXECUTIVE STAMPEDE PARTIES!
