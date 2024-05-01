BOE Report

Heavy oil discount narrows as TMX starts operating

crude oil rail cars The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tightened on Wednesday, as commercial operations got underway on the long-anticipated Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX):

* WCS for May delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $11.75 a barrel below WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, after closing at $12.20 a barrel below the benchmark on Tuesday.

* The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project (TMX) began commercial operations on Wednesday, and tankers will be able to load at Westridge Marine Terminal in the Port of Vancouver by mid-May.

* TMX nearly triples the flow of crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast to 890,000 barrels per day.

* Many analysts expect it will help tighten heavy crude differentials to less than $10 a barrel below WTI by removing export pipeline bottlenecks and forcing U.S. refiners to compete with global buyers for Canadian barrels.

* Cenovus Energy reported higher-than-expected first-quarter profit due to increased production and refinery throughput, and executives said the start-up of TMX would open up new markets.

* Global oil prices fell about 3% to a seven-week low on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, the prospect of a Middle East ceasefire agreement and as hopes faded for near-term U.S. interest rate cuts that could boost oil demand.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Sonali Paul)