Hammerhead Energy Inc. announces voting results on election of directors at annual and special meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammerhead Energy Inc. (“Hammerhead” or “HEI“) (TSX: HHRS, HHRS.WT; NASDAQ: HHRS, HHRSW) is pleased to announce that on June 8, 2023, it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders. A total of 81,670,052 Class A common shares (“Common Shares“), representing approximately 89.77% of HEI’s outstanding Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
At the meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) directors of HEI to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of HEI, or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of Common Shares represented at the Meeting voted in favour or withheld from voting on each of the individual nominees as follows:
|Name of Director
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes
Withheld
|Percent
|Bryan Begley
|81,582,240
|100.00
|%
|185
|0.00
|%
|J. Paul Charron
|81,582,240
|100.00
|%
|185
|0.00
|%
|A. Stewart Hanlon
|81,346,072
|99.71
|%
|236,353
|0.29
|%
|Michael Kohut
|81,366,645
|99.74
|%
|215,780
|0.26
|%
|James AC McDermott
|81,582,240
|100.00
|%
|185
|0.00
|%
|Jesal Shah
|81,366,645
|99.74
|%
|215,780
|0.26
|%
|Scott Sobie
|81,366,645
|99.74
|%
|215,780
|0.26
|%
|Robert Tichio
|81,346,072
|99.71
|%
|236,353
|0.29
|%
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Hammerhead Energy Inc.
HEI is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources Inc., the predecessor entity to Hammerhead Resources ULC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEI, was formed in 2009.
Contacts:
For further information, please contact:
Scott Sobie
President & CEO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560
Mike Kohut
Senior Vice President & CFO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560
Kurt Molnar
Vice President Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560