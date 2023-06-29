Blacksteel Energy Inc. grows 2P reserves by 396% year over year and closes additional financing tranche

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2023) – Blacksteel Energy Inc. (“Blacksteel” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce that it has completed the annual Reserve Assessment and Evaluation and an additional closing (“Closing“) of its private placement financing (the “Offering“).

Reserve Report

Blacksteel engaged GLJ Ltd. to complete the annual reserve assessment and evaluation and is announcing the results in line with the corporate year end of April 30, 2023.

PDP Proved Proved + Probable April 30, 2022 Year end Reserves (mboe) 0 327 669 April 30, 2023 Year end Reserves (mboe) 343 1794 3317 Year over Year increase (%) 449% 396%

PDP Proved Proved + Probable 2022 BT NPV10 Reserve Value ($m) -$ 24 $ 4,449 $ 7,860 2023 BT NPV10 Reserve Value ($m) $ 4,917 $ 21,855 $ 39,841 Year over Year Increase (%) 391% 407%

On a per share basis the proved + probable reserves are $0.39/share and proved reserves are $0.21/share on a 10% discounted NPV basis before tax. Blacksteel has $26 million in tax pools that enhance the economics of the project.

Reserves on a per share basis grew by approximately 180% year over year reflecting the value created by the Blacksteel team offset to a lesser degree by financing activity and acquisitions over the past year.

Other highlights from the report:

If the well development plan occurs in line with the reserve report, peak production is anticipated to be 1067 boe/d in 2025 and average 984 boe/d and $13.5 million in annual operating income for the 5 years of 2024-2028.

The 2P Reserve Life Index is 23.7 years.

The recycle ratio is 3.4x.

The estimated operating income netback of $38.24/boe compares against 2P finding and development costs of $11.39/boe.

With $8 million of capital, Blacksteel can fund from cash flow the entire development drilling program of 18 wells over the 5 year period based on the assumptions within the GLJ report.

Additional Closing of Financing

Blacksteel has completed an additional closing of its Offering for gross proceeds of $426,386.88. Pursuant to the Closing, Blacksteel issued 5,329,836 common shares (“Common Shares“) at a price of $0.08 per share. An arm’s length finder received cash commission of $37,800 and 420,000 finder warrants. 400,000 finder warrants entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 on or before June 2, 2024 and 20,000 finder warrants exercisable at $0.08 expire on April 27, 2024. After the Closing, Blacksteel has 102,687,625 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Duncan Nightingale, Blacksteel’s CEO, commented, “Blacksteel has achieved significant milestones over the past few months. The reserve report is starting to reflect our focus as we have grown the PDP, Proven, and 2P Reserve categories significantly over the past year not just in volumes but on a per share basis. We have booked more locations, brought wells into production, enhanced facilities, reduced costs and stabilized operations all of which have added to the values in the reserve report.

As Blacksteel further develops the asset base we should see further growth in Proven and Probable volume categories next year as a result of operations and production history. We remain focused on oil weighted growth given the global supply and demand situation.”

Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

Duncan Nightingale

President and CEO

(587) 433-4159

duncan@blacksteelenergy.ca

Jeff Callaway

EVP and CFO

(403) 540-2408

jeff@blacksteelenergy.ca

