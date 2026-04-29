TOP WELL REPORT – March volumes – Whitecap’s impressive results continue in March

Initial production data data is out for March. Alberta has reported oil, condensate, and gas; full Alberta NGL data including pentane and marketable gas is due in a couple of weeks, while Saskatchewan and BC data is complete for the month. While the March Alberta data won’t be considered complete quite yet, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta will not be represented yet for March which may affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

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TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (view with StackDX Maps)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

Whitecap Resources once again dominated this month’s Top Well Report, accounting for 10 of the top 15 wells, including the top 5, all from the Montney across its Elmworth and Kakwa properties. The company’s top well, from Elmworth, produced 1,439 bbl/d of oil, while a Kakwa well followed closely at 1,400 bbl/d of condensate. Whitecap’s results were evenly split between oil-weighted Elmworth wells and condensate-rich Kakwa wells, with multiple wells in both areas exceeding 1,000 bbl/d.

HWN Energy made a notable appearance with a Montney well at Waskahigan producing 1,110 bbl/d of oil, placing it among the top performers this month and marking one of the best wells from the company.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) had a Charlie Lake well at Wembley on the list, producing 981 bbl/d of oil.

Ovintiv had the top condensate well in BC in March, coming in at an impressive 914 bbl/d of condensate in addition to over 20 mmcf/d of natural gas.

Archer Exploration also contributed a Wembley Charlie Lake well at 889 bbl/d of oil.

Tamarack Valley Energy once again appeared with a Clearwater well at Marten Hills, producing 874 bbl/d, demonstrating the continued success of its waterflood on legacy wells (this one first placed on production in 2018).

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – March volumes

*partial March data only, AB pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, StackDX Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells