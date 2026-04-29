Enhanced oil recovery: Premier Smith

Apr 29, 2026

Premier Danielle Smith issued the following statement after the federal government’s spring Economic Update:

“I am pleased to see the federal government include Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) as an eligible use under the Investment Tax Credits in its latest economic update.

“Our government advocated strongly for the inclusion of EOR in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) supports as part of the landmark Canada–Alberta Energy Agreement signed in 2025. This measure will help increase oil production while reducing emissions at the same time.

“EOR offers a more cost-effective and accessible pathway for companies to adopt CCUS technology, which is essential to Alberta’s goal of producing some of the most responsible oil in the world. It also improves recovery rates and encourages further investment in the province’s energy sector.”

See the official news release on the Government of Alberta website here.