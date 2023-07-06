Use Account-Based Marketing to Outride & Outsell your Competition

In today’s competitive business landscape, business-to-business companies are constantly in a race for innovative strategies to run past their competitors and maximize their sales potential. With the Calgary Stampede coming up, instead of throwing a wide loop and hoping to find the right steer, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) corrals the most desired accounts, tailoring personalized campaigns to engage decision-makers and stakeholders of those accounts. ABM is an effective marketing strategy to tie-down with Stampede networking efforts, and has proven to be a successful tactic for outriding the competition.

In this article, we explain how it can be leveraged to drive business growth and outsell your competition.

The Benefits of ABM in Outselling Competitors:

Enhanced Efficiency: Enable your business to focus their marketing efforts on a select herd of high-potential accounts. By concentrating resources, time, and energy on these key accounts, companies can streamline their sales and marketing efforts and maximize efficiency. Personalized Engagement: By understanding the specific pain points and goals of each account, businesses can create tailored content, messaging, ads and offers that resonate with multiple decision-makers. This personalized approach fosters stronger relationships, and a triumphant gallop towards a win. Tighter Sales and Marketing Alignment: By jointly defining target accounts and developing shared goals, sales and marketing can work together to craft and execute effective strategies for shortened sales cycles, and improved overall revenue growth. Competitive Differentiation: ABM enables businesses to stand out from the competition. By understanding the unique needs of target accounts, companies can position themselves as the right solution.

Implementing a Successful ABM Strategy:

Identify Target Accounts: Conduct thorough research and analysis to identify high-value accounts that align with your business goals and ideal customer profile (ICP). Develop Personalized Messaging: Craft compelling and personalized messages that address the pain points and challenges of each account to resonate within the target accounts. Utilize Multi-channel Campaigns: Implement a multi-channel approach that combines various marketing channels such as sponsored content, ads, email, social media, and personalized events to engage with key stakeholders. Leverage Data and Technology: Utilize data and marketing technology to gather insights to help refine strategies, optimize resource allocation, and prove the funnel is growing.

Conclusion:

As the Calgary Stampede captivates audiences with its thrilling displays of skill and competition, businesses can draw inspiration from the concept of account-based marketing to achieve their own victories. ABM empowers companies to focus their sales & marketing efforts on high-value accounts that outperform the competition.

