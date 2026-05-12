Longshore Resources Ltd.: Mannville Stack Property Divestiture

This article is sponsored content, written and paid for by the advertiser. We do not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy of the information presented. It has not been reviewed by our editorial team, and the opinions expressed are solely those of the sponsor.

Longshore Resources Ltd. (“Longshore” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its Mannville stack interests in the Sugden area of Alberta (the “Property”).

Longshore holds a 100% working interest in 6.5 sections of land which consists of Oil Sands Leases with rights in the Mannville Group. The Oil Sands Leases are valid until September 2038 and May 2039.

The Property contains long tenure mineral leases and seismic upside within an active fairway, with no current production, wells, facilities, or asset retirement obligations. This presents a unique opportunity to initiate a preferred development approach to the Property.

Several offset operators have successfully developed multiple Mannville stack zones with multilateral borehole technology. Baytex Energy Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Caltex Trilogy Inc., and Lycos Energy Inc. have developed several Mannville stack pools offsetting the Property.

This opportunity keys off both offset multilateral drilling success and the legacy vertical oil production from multiple Mannville sands on the Sugden lands, defining one of the few contiguous land blocks with significant inventory that remains across the greater Mannville stack play area.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. More specific information is available at www.sayeradvisors.com. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Proposals relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.