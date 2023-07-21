Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Whitecap Resources – see actual April/May production, licence/spud activity and maybe a dividend boost coming soon? – BOE Intel

June-July Licence Activity Review – Cenovus tops an oil sands heavy month

Clearwater ALERT – Headwater Exploration adds more land in mineral rights transfer from Woodcote Oil & Gas – BOE Intel

BOE Intel Field Roundup – Pouce Coupe South

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Canadian Gas Association writes a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau providing updates from the global LNG2023 Conference in Vancouver

Coelacanth Energy Inc. announces succession of Chief Operating Officer

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces expiry of warrants and share ownership change

Source Rock Royalties appoints new independent director and grants equity compensation

Iraq’s massive Total oil deal heralds new revenue-sharing formula