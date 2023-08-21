Bonterra Energy Corp. announces appointment of new director

Mr. Humphreys’ executive leadership and advisory experience in the oil and natural gas industry spans more than 38 years and includes several successful, growth-oriented E&P companies, including his current role as Executive Vice President, Operations at Birchcliff Energy Ltd. His comprehensive management experience underpins a proven track record of building and guiding strong technical teams in the areas of executive leadership; operations; drilling and completions; health and safety; corporate governance; and sustainability.

As an active and engaged member of the energy industry, Dave currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (“EPAC”) and was its Chair in 2020. He is a member of both the Institute of Corporate Directors (“ICD”) and the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”), is a director of Energy Safety Canada (“ESC”) and sits on the Safety Standards Council (“SSC”), and holds a Hydrocarbon Engineering Technology diploma from NAIT.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dave to Bonterra’s Board, an addition that supports the Company’s ongoing evolution and our revitalized value creation strategy,” said Patrick Oliver, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Bonterra. “We look forward to leveraging his experience and insights to further enhance our continued strong governance practices and underpin Bonterra’s long-term sustainability.”

About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company’s shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

