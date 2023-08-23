Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle

Trans Mountain pipeline construction

CALGARY – The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.

The crown corporation that owns the pipeline has filed for regulatory approval to modify the route of one of the remaining stretches of pipe yet to be completed.

In its regulatory filing, Trans Mountain Corp. said it has run into engineering difficulties related to the drilling of a tunnel in B.C.

It wants to alter the route slightly for a 1.3-kilometre stretch of pipe, as well as the construction method.

But it faces opposition from the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, whose traditional territory the pipeline crosses and who had agreed to the originally proposed route and construction method.

In its filing, Trans Mountain Corp. says it needs the regulator to make a decision as soon as possible to avoid construction delays that could result in significantly increased construction costs for the project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.