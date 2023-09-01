Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Montney Crown land sales south of Grande Prairie go for up to $5.1 million/section in August – BOE Intel

BOE Intel Q2 2023 Report Card – Part 2

TOP WELL REPORT – July volumes – Crescent Point and Ovintiv dominate, while notable wells from CNRL, Murphy, Tamarack Valley, Advantage and others provide something for everyone

Capital expenditures fall for the first time since COVID lows after 11 consecutive quarterly increases – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

AltaGas enters agreement to acquire Pipestone natural gas processing plants and natural gas storage facility

Alex Epstein returns to Alberta with a prescription for effective energy dialogues

Six month renewables moratorium is puzzling to many right across the spectrum

Pieridae Energy announces appointment of new CEO

Pipestone Energy Corp. and Strathcona Resources Ltd. announce receipt of interim order and filing of management information circular related to proposed arrangement with Strathcona Resources Ltd.