Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count settles at 182

Canada’s active rig count settled at 182 on September 8, an increase of 3 rigs compared to last Friday. This marks another consecutive week of rig count growth, prolonging a strong run of activity that has seen the number of active rigs hold above 160 since late June. Alberta’s active rig count held steady at 127, while Saskatchewan’s rig count grew by 3 to reach 31 rigs. BC’s active rig count increased by 1, settling at 21 as of this morning.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased by 4 between September 1 and September 8, settling at 111 active oil rigs. The number of gas rigs rose week-over-week, reaching 64 today. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” fell by 2 over the same period, settling at 7 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 43.9%, a notable increase from 42.3% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs fell from 427 to 415, a 2.8% drop. This suggests that, compared to last week, a smaller pool of rigs is being deployed more efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.