Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Mystery buyer of Montney/Duvernay assets from Athabasca and Murphy officially revealed – BOE Intel

Advantage Energy enters BC Montney with acquisition of exploration land – BOE Intel

Peyto acquires Canadian assets from Repsol – see the assets involved and learn how BOE Intel discovered something might be up 5 days before it was announced

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Suncor Energy announces changes to Board of Directors

Peyto announces strategic acquisition and concurrent bought deal offering

Precision Drilling announces acquisition of CWC Energy Services

Kelt provides an update on new gas processing capacity, upcoming plant maintenance and changes to its Board of Directors

Enbridge announces strategic acquisition of three U.S. based utilities to create largest natural gas utility franchise in North America