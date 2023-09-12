Understand the requirements for oil and gas pipeline systems

Canada has extensive pipeline infrastructure operating across the country. To ensure these pipelines are safe and reliable and people, property, and the environment are protected, the industry needs to manage them throughout their whole life span.

The standard CSA Z662, Oil and gas pipeline systems, takes a life cycle approach, covering the design, construction, operation, maintenance, deactivation, and abandonment of oil and gas industry pipeline systems. CSA Z662 is a recognized National Standard of Canada. As such, it is often referenced upon publication in many federal, provincial, and territorial regulations.

New edition of the CSA Z662 standard now available

The new edition of the standard CSA Z662 brings significant updates, including a new clause on hydrogen and hydrogen blend pipeline systems and other revisions throughout the standard that address unique design, material, construction, and operational considerations for pipelines containing hydrogen. Other updates introduce changes to safety class methodology for all fluids, detail requirements for performing risk assessment and quantitative acceptance criteria for safety and environmental risks, and address gross girth weld strength under-matching and heat affected zone softening.

CSA Group training can help you understand essential concepts of CSA Z662

To help oil and gas professionals better understand the requirements of the standard CSA Z662:23, CSA Group is offering training courses covering the essentials of oil and gas pipeline systems. Developed by industry experts, our CSA Z662:23 Pipeline Systems – Essentials training:

Provides a review of the CSA Z662:23 requirements and recommendations

Explains how the standard can be applied at different stages of a pipeline system’s lifecycle

Engages participants through exercises, and case studies

Offers a solid foundation for more specialized training

Select the training option that works for you

To accommodate different learning styles and preferences, as well as busy work schedules, CSA Group offers the CSA Z662:23 Pipeline Systems – Essentials training in various formats:

The facilitated online course consists of four half-day sessions led by instructors with extensive industry experience.

The online self-paced course provides eight hours of learning that you can complete at your pace, whenever and wherever convenient.

CSA Group also offers other training focused on the design of pipeline systems, operation, maintenance, and upgrading of pipeline systems, safety & loss management systems, as well as a course that provides an overview of changes introduced in the 2023 edition of the standard CSA Z662.