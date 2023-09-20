Greenfire Resources closes business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp., announces public listing on the New York Stock Exchange, senior secured note refinancing and new credit facilities

Calgary, Alberta, and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Greenfire Resources Inc., a Calgary-based energy company focused on the sustainable production and development of thermal energy resources from the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada, is pleased to announce that it has closed its business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp., a New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) listed special purpose acquisition company (“MBSC”), which valued Greenfire at US$950 million (the “Business Combination”) and was previously announced on December 15, 2022. The newly combined company is named Greenfire Resources Ltd. (“Greenfire” or the “Company”). The common shares of Greenfire are expected to commence trading on the NYSE under the symbol “GFR” on September 21, 2023.

Creating a Public Intermediate Pure Play Producer with Concentrated Tier-1 Oil Sands Assets

Greenfire currently operates two producing Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (“SAGD”) bitumen production facilities, Hangingstone Expansion and Hangingstone Demo. The Company owns a 75% working interest in Hangingstone Expansion (the “Expansion Asset”) and a 100% working interest in Hangingstone Demo (the “Demo Asset”). The Expansion Asset and Demo Asset (collectively, the “Hangingstone Facilities”) both produce from the same Tier-1 SAGD reservoir in the McMurray Formation, with the Expansion Asset connected to expandable pipeline infrastructure for diluted bitumen and diluent.

“Greenfire successfully assembled some of the highest quality oil sands assets in the industry and has now formalized its publicly listed platform to pursue additional potential step change value generation opportunities. Listing on the NYSE further expands the Company’s access to capital, and decisively positions Greenfire as a leading intermediate oil sands operator,” said Robert Logan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenfire. “Supporting the safe, responsible, and efficient development of our world-class assets is an incredible team of dedicated and talented employees.”

At the special meeting of MBSC’s shareholders, 95.2% of votes cast approved the Business Combination. “We are pleased to complete this Business Combination, and we are grateful for the support of both companies’ shareholders,” said Mohsin Y. Meghji, executive chairman of MBSC.

Greenfire Equity Issuance

In connection with the closing of the Business Combination, the parties closed an approximately US$42 million private placement (the “Transaction Financing”). The common shares issued pursuant to the Transaction Financing were issued at a price of US$10.10 per share. An aggregate of US$50 million of common shares was subscribed for pursuant to the Transaction Financing but approximately US$8 million was, pursuant to the subscription agreements entered into in connection with the Transaction Financing (the “Subscription Agreements”), automatically reduced due to funds remaining in MBSC’s trust account at closing as a result of approximately 2.5% of the shares of MBSC Class A common not electing to redeem in connection with the Business Combination. The Business Combination also contemplated that Greenfire would issue up to US$50 million in convertible notes, which would have been convertible into common shares of Greenfire at a conversion price of US$13.00; however, as a result of completing the New Note (as defined below) financing, the convertible notes were not issued (pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Agreements) as Greenfire was successful in simplifying and streamlining its capital structure to better compete as a public company.

On closing of the Business Combination, former equity holders of Greenfire Resources Inc. hold approximately 87% of the outstanding common shares of Greenfire after taking into account common shares issued pursuant to the Business Combination.

Greenfire Substantially Advances its Capital Structure and Liquidity with the Issuance of US$300 million Senior Secured Notes and New C$50 million Senior Credit Facilities

New Notes: Concurrent with the Business Combination, Greenfire closed a private offering of US$300 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the “New Notes”), which were issued at a price of US$980.00 per US$1,000.00 principal amount. The New Notes mature on October 1, 2028 and have a fixed coupon of 12.0% per annum, paid semi-annually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing on April 1, 2024. The New Notes provide certainty for the Company’s ability to reduce debt in the near term by utilizing 75% of excess cash flow (as defined in the trust indenture) semi-annually to retire the New Notes at a price of US$1,050.00 per US$1,000.00 principal amount until total indebtedness is less than US$150 million, at which point it reduces to 25% of excess cash flow until less than US$100 million of the New Notes remain outstanding.

Old Notes: Greenfire used a portion of the net proceeds from the New Notes to retire Greenfire’s existing 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Old Notes”) pursuant to a previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). An aggregate of US$217,934,000 principal amount of the Old Notes, or 99.99954% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding, were validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. The tender price paid for the Old Notes was US$1,065.00 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Old Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date. The remaining Old Notes will be redeemed on or about October 5, 2023 in accordance with a notice of redemption issued by Greenfire on September 5, 2023.

New Senior Credit Facilities: Greenfire has entered into a credit agreement with Bank of Montreal, as agent, and a syndicate of certain other financial institutions as lenders to provide for senior secured extendable revolving credit facilities (the “Senior Credit Facilities”) in an aggregate principal amount of C$50 million, comprised of an operating facility and a syndicated revolving facility. The Senior Credit Facilities will be guaranteed and secured on a perfected first-priority basis with a “first out” status.

Pro-forma Liquidity and Financial Positioning: The Company has cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$43 million as at June 30, 2023, with additional restricted cash of approximately C$47 million, largely associated with letters of credit for its pipeline transportation agreements. Greenfire believes that it has materially augmented its liquidity and financial flexibility with its new undrawn C$50 million Senior Credit Facilities and US$300 million of New Notes. The Company intends to prioritize debt repayment in the near term to further enhance long-term resiliency.

The Company’s Growth Oriented Strategy and Positioning for Future Shareholder Returns

Long-life Oil Sands Assets with a Differentiated Tier-1 Reservoir : Compared to most oil and gas assets, SAGD assets typically have a reserve base that is longer life, with relatively low decline rates and reliable operating performance. As this relates to Greenfire’s current assets: Greenfire has well-delineated reservoirs in approved developments at the Expansion Asset, with currently booked Total Proved reserves anticipated to support high facility utilization rates for over three decades. The Company believes that both the Expansion Asset and Demo Asset have Tier-1 SAGD reservoirs, meaning they have no top gas, bottom water or lean zones (“thief zones”). Other SAGD reservoirs may have thief zones, which limit reservoir pressure and require the constant utilization and routine replacement of downhole pumps for production. Tier-1 reservoirs allow production to flow to the surface with natural lift, which reduces the Company’s capital and operating expenditure requirements compared to other SAGD producers, which the Company believes represents a structural cost advantage for Greenfire. A noteworthy example of a SAGD asset with a low long-term decline rate is the Demo Asset, which shares the same Tier-1 reservoir and river channel as the Expansion Asset. Over nearly two decades, declines at the Demo Asset have remained relatively low without the need for new well pair drilling or any infill or Refill (as defined below) wells. Under Greenfire’s operatorship, production per well has increased at the Demo Asset through subcool optimization and non-condensable gas (“NCG”) co-injection to increase reservoir pressure.

: Compared to most oil and gas assets, SAGD assets typically have a reserve base that is longer life, with relatively low decline rates and reliable operating performance. As this relates to Greenfire’s current assets:

Industry Established Capital Efficient Production Growth Plan: Since Greenfire assumed operatorship of the Expansion Asset and the Demo Asset, Greenfire’s objective has been to maximize free cash flow generation. As such, the Company’s capital expenditures to date at the Hangingstone Facilities have been relatively limited and primarily directed towards maintenance, major turnarounds, and quick-payout optimization projects. At the Expansion Asset, no new well pairs have been drilled since the facility was commissioned in 2017 and zero infill or Refill wells have been drilled at the Expansion Asset or the Demo Asset. The Company’s current capital expenditure plans include projects designed to increase production at the Expansion Asset and the Demo Asset. Greenfire anticipates that the implementation of industry standard drilling techniques as well as surface facility optimizations can lead to a material increase in production and profitability. At the Expansion Asset, two core development initiatives are currently being executed to deliver planned production growth: Debottlenecking facility NCG co-injection capabilities – Greenfire expects to restore higher reservoir pressure at the Expansion Asset using proven NCG co-injection techniques similar to those successfully executed by the Company at the adjacent Demo Asset and by other operators in the industry at various SAGD assets. Drilling redevelopment infill producer (“Refill”) wells – Greenfire is currently drilling extended reach (targeting 1,600 meters of horizontal length) Refill wells at the Expansion Asset. Refill wells utilize an existing producer wellhead and casing, with cost savings anticipated from reduced drilling and facilities as well as an expected acceleration of first production. The Company expects that Refill wells will enhance the total bitumen recovery of previously drilled and steamed well pairs by producing incremental pre-heated bitumen between two sets of well pairs with minimal geological risk and marginal incremental capital expenditure. The SAGD industry has a long-term track record of consistently and effectively producing incremental pre-heated bitumen volumes from infill and Refill wells. At the Demo Asset, near-term development consists of relatively minor capital spending to drill and commission a second water disposal well to increase water handling capabilities as well as smaller debottlenecking projects to allow for the reactivation of existing offline well pairs to increase production.



Strong Free Cash Flow Generation Potential with Material Exposure to Canadian Heavy Oil Pricing: The capital expenditure profile for SAGD assets is largely spent upfront to build processing facilities and major infrastructure, with the resulting operating cost structure more fixed compared to other conventional oil and gas assets. The Company’s structural cost advantages from its Tier-1 reservoir, combined with its relatively lower forecasted capital expenditure profile owing to its projected multi-year inventory of Refill well targets at the Hangingstone Facilities, is anticipated to result in near-term production growth and potential meaningful free cash flow generation. As the Company’s production is 100% weighted to benchmarks that are linked to Western Canadian Select (“WCS”), Greenfire has material exposure to a potential improvement in WCS differentials and Canadian heavy oil pricing. The Company’s newly advanced capital structure with augmented liquidity was envisioned, among many reasons, to navigate possible WCS differential volatility as new pipeline infrastructure in Western Canada progresses toward probable completion in 2024.

Debt Reduction as a Strategic Priority with a Methodical Approach to Commodity Risk Management: Concurrent with the Company’s near-term production growth plans at the Hangingstone Facilities, Greenfire will continue to prioritize the deleveraging of its balance sheet. The Company will reduce debt in the near term by utilizing 75% of excess cash flow to retire the New Notes until total indebtedness is less than US$150 million. Greenfire will hedge 50% of its forecasted proved developed producing production on a rolling 12-month basis to strategically balance downside protection while maintaining a degree of upside exposure in the current price environment.

Positioning for Shareholder Returns and Future Growth: Greenfire intends to formalize and initiate a policy to return capital to its shareholders in due course. Greenfire also plans to evaluate additional potential opportunities for further production growth over time, including external acquisitions, and will consider opportunities that compete with the expected returns from its existing Tier-1 assets and is accretive to its shareholders.

Governance

Greenfire is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and risk management. Concurrent with the closing of the Business Combination, Derek Aylesworth and Matthew Perkal have been appointed to Greenfire’s Board of Directors.

Derek Aylesworth has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an oil and gas producer operating in western Canada, between March 2018 to April 2021. He has previously served as the CFO of Baytex Energy Corp. between November 2005 until June 2014. Mr. Aylesworth holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Chartered Professional Accountant with expertise in taxation and has experience as a tax advisor in both the oil and gas industry and public practice in Calgary.

Matthew Perkal is currently Head of Special Situations and SPACs at Brigade Capital Management. He previously served as MBSC’s Chief Executive Officer and as Executive Vice President of M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. and is a member of the management team for Brigade-M3 European Acquisition Corporation. Prior to joining Brigade, Mr. Perkal worked at Deutsche Bank as an Analyst in the Leveraged Finance Group. Mr. Perkal received a BS in Economics with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The Company will benefit from the experience of Julian McIntyre as Chair, Robert Logan, Derek Aylesworth, Jonathan Klesch, Venkat Siva and Matthew Perkal as directors.

About Greenfire

Greenfire is an intermediate, lower-cost and growth-oriented Athabasca oil sands producer with concentrated Tier-1 assets that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. The Company is focused on responsible and sustainable energy development in Canada, with its registered office located in Calgary, Alberta. Greenfire is an operationally focused company with an emphasis on an entrepreneurial environment and employee ownership.

Greenfire common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GFR”.

Advisors

