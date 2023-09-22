Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

August-September Licence Activity Review – Cenovus obtains 68 licences in an otherwise quiet month

Well spuds – Montney activity in focus with several Montney spuds in new areas and by new operators – BOE Intel

Greenfire Resources business combination update – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Early warning reporting – disposition of shares of Baytex Energy Corp.

Canada’s Trans Mountain pipe expansion to disrupt oil flow to US, boost prices

Canada’s Enbridge could add 200,000 bpd to Mainline oil pipeline capacity

Pipestone announces that ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote “for” proposed combination with Strathcona to create a leading Canadian energy producer, and sets record straight on flawed and misleading arguments by GMT

Big Energy Week In Calgary builds to Global Summit in Banff