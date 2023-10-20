Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Tourmaline acquires Bonavista Energy – see deal metrics, pro forma asset base and a review of what Bonavista has been up to since going private – BOE Intel

Shell Canada reveals additional Montney acreage in hot area with mineral rights transfer from land broker – BOE Intel

September-October Licence Activity Review – Crew Energy and Pacific Canbriam impress in the Montney

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Tourmaline continues Deep Basin consolidation strategy with the acquisition of Bonavista Energy Corporation, increases base dividend and declares special dividend

Tuktu Resources Ltd. announces the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire low decline, 100% oil weighted production in Southern Alberta and related financing arrangements

Suncor CEO says unpredictable Canadian energy policy scaring away capital

Solar power has massive potential to benefit humanity – with a different focus

Perpetual Energy Inc. announces asset disposition and updated 2023 guidance