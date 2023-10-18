Tuktu Resources Ltd. announces the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire low decline, 100% oil weighted production in Southern Alberta and related financing arrangements

the United States

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ADVISORIES

Certain information contained in the press release may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects”, “indicates”, “intends”, “may”, “could” “should”, “would”, “plans”, “target”, “scheduled”, “projects”, “outlook”, “proposed”, “potential”, “will”, “seek” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding, among other things: that the Company will complete the Acquisition on the expected terms and timing thereof; the anticipated timing of the Escrow Closing; the anticipated amounts of the Private Placements; expectations regarding applicable regulatory approvals, including those of the TSXV and the AER; the Company’s anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placements, including with respect to funding of the Interim Purchase Price; the estimated Interim Purchase Price; that Tuktu will receive full and clear title to the Assets; the anticipated annual decline of the Assets; financial and operating forecasts with respect to the Assets; the Company’s intention to exploit the reservoirs and the Company’s long term business strategy with respect to the Assets; that the Company will be able to implement a well workover/recompletion program and the anticipated production growth resulting therefrom; the anticipated savings in completion costs and corresponding increase of return on capital; the anticipated terms of the Private Placements, including with respect to the Warrants; the anticipated exemptions from NI 45-106 under the Private Placements; the anticipated freely-tradeable status of the Common Shares issued under the Offering; estimated acquisition metrics, including estimated production; projections with respect to operating expenditures and capital expenditures; and other similar statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. Tuktu’s and the Assets’ actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to their respective reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company will be able to successfully complete the Acquisition and the Private Placements on substantially the terms contemplated; future pricing; commodity prices; future exchange and interest rates; supply of and demand for commodities; that the Company will be able to exploit the Mississippian aged reservoirs in the land base; that the Company will be able to successfully implement a well workover/recompletion program to increase production; inflation; the availability of capital on satisfactory terms; the availability and price of labour and materials; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; access to capital; the receipt and timing of regulatory, TSXV, AER and other required approvals; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies and complete future acquisitions; the Company’s long term business strategy; operating costs and capital expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company’s businesses include, among other things: risks and assumptions associated with operations, such as the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and achieve expected benefits; assumptions regarding the Assets and the value of the Acquisition; risks regarding the Company’s ability to complete the Acquisition and the Private Placements on substantially the terms contemplated; assumptions concerning operational reliability; risks inherent in the Company’s future operations; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet its future obligations; the Company’s ability to exploit the Mississippian aged reservoirs in the land base; the Company’s ability to implement a well workover/recompletion program to increase production; risks regarding the Company’s ability to reduce operating costs and increase production; increases in maintenance, operating or financing costs; the realization of the anticipated benefits of future acquisitions, if any; the availability and price of labour, equipment and materials; competitive factors, including competition from third parties in the areas in which the Company intends to operate, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the oil and gas industry; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; inflation; risks of war, hostilities, civil insurrection, pandemics (including COVID-19), instability and political and economic conditions in or affecting countries in which the Company intends to operate (including the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict and Israeli-Hamas conflict); severe weather conditions and risks related to climate change; terrorist threats; risks associated with technology; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental, regulatory and taxation laws, and the interpretation of such changes to the management team’s future business; availability of adequate levels of insurance; difficulty in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and the maintenance of such approvals; general economic and business conditions and markets; and such other similar risks and uncertainties. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty or other factor on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, as these are interdependent and the Company’s future course of action depends on the assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the parties do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

RECOMPLETION PLAN

The Company has presented herein a illustrative recompletion plan in respect of the acquired Assets and Tuktu’s current assets. The plan is based on a number of assumptions including, without limitation: the required reinvestment rates to maintain production; expected recovery factors; enhanced oil recovery options; average production per year resulting from such development plan; expected cash flow and free cash flow; capital expenditures per year; expectations as to commodity prices, royalty rates, production costs, general and administrative expenses and certain other assumptions. Such plan is not based on a budget or capital expenditures plan approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and is not intended to present a forecast of future performance or a financial outlook. In addition, such plan does not represent management’s expectations of the Company’s future performance but rather is intended to present readers insight into management’s view of the opportunities associated with the Acquisition as used by management for planning and strategy purposes based on the commodity pricing and other assumptions used for such strategy. In addition, the plan does not represent an estimate of reserves or the future net present value of reserves. There is no certainty that the Company will proceed with any of the projects contemplated by the plan and even if the Company does proceed with such plans there is no certainty that the reserves recovered will match the expectations used for such plan. All future capital expenditures will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, debt levels, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. The assumptions used for the plan presented herein are subject to a number of risks including the risks set out under the forward-looking advisory set out above.

FORWARD LOOKING FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI“) about the prospective operational and financial results of the Assets, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company’s future business operations, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses various specified financial measures (as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP Disclosure and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 51-112“)) including “non-GAAP financial measures”, “non-GAAP ratios” and “supplementary financial measures” (as such terms are defined in NI 51-112), which are described in further detail below. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable IFRS measures as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Income

Management feels net operating income is a key industry benchmark and measure of operating performance of the Company that assists management and investors in assessing the Company’s profitability and is commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. Net operating income is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenue less royalties, transportation and operating expenses.

Supplementary financial measures

This press release may contain certain supplementary financial measures. NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio.

The Company calculates “Purchase Price/PDP NPV10%” by dividing the Purchase Price by the net present value of the proved developed producing reserves discounted at 10%, “Purchase Price/Proven NPV10%” by dividing the Purchase Price by the net present value of the proven reserves discounted at 10%, “Purchase Price/Proven + Probable NPV10%” by dividing the Purchase Price by the net present value of the proven and probable developed producing reserves discounted at 10%, “Purchase Price/PDP” by dividing the Purchase Price by the estimated proved developed producing reserves, “Purchase Price/Proven” by dividing the Purchase Price by the estimated proven reserves and “Purchase Price/2P” by dividing the Purchase Price by the estimated total proved plus probable reserves.

OIL AND GAS ADVISORIES

RESERVES INFORMATION: Reserves estimates in this press release: (i) in respect of the Acquisition are based on the evaluations prepared by GLJ Ltd. as set out in the Acquisition Reserves Report effective as at December 31, 2022; (ii) in respect of the acquisition announced in March of 2023 are based on evaluations prepared by GLJ Ltd. as set out in the GLJ Report effective as at January 1, 2023; and (iii) in respect of the acquisition announced in December 2022 are based on evaluations prepared by Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd., as set out in the Chapman Report effective as at June 30, 2022, each of which was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook (“COGEH“). The Acquisition Reserves Report was based on the average price and market forecasts of three independent reserves evaluators (GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd.) as of January 1, 2023 which is set forth under the heading “Pricing Assumptions” below, the GLJ Report was based on the average forecast pricing of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd. as at January 1, 2023 and the Chapman Report was based on the average forecast pricing of Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd. and inflation rates and foreign exchange rates as at July 1, 2022 . There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of the crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

This press release contains estimates of the NPV of the Company’s future net revenue from reserves associated with the Assets and assets acquired pursuant to previously completed acquisitions, as applicbale. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of such reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. The NPV of the respective assets’ base production is a snapshot in time and is based on the reserves evaluated using the applicable pricing assumptions described above. The NPV is calculated using a discount rate of 10%, on a before tax basis and is the sum of the present value of proved plus probable developed producing reserves based on the applicable pricing assumptions. It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted NPV of future net revenue attributable to the respective assets represents the fair market value of those assets. The estimates for reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The recovery and reserve estimates of crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates relied upon for NPV calculations, herein.

BOE ADVISORY: The term “BOE” or barrels of oil equivalent may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES: References in this press release to IP rates, other short-term production rates or initial performance measures relating to new wells are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. All IP rates presented herein represent the results from wells after all “load” fluids (used in well completion stimulation) have been recovered. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

DRILLING LOCATIONS: This press release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) TPP locations; and (ii) unbooked locations. In respect of Assets, proved locations and probable locations are derived from the Acquisition Reserves Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. In respect of Tuktu, proved locations and probable locations are derived from the Chapman Report. In respect of the Assets to be acquired pursuant to the Acquisition, the 30 gross drilling locations identified herein, 6 gross are TPP locations, and 24 gross are unbooked locations. In respect of Tuktu, the 20+ gross drilling locations identified herein, 4 gross are TPP locations, and 16+ gross are unbooked locations. Unbooked drilling locations are the internal estimates of Tuktu based on Tuktu’s or the Assets prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent and prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by Tuktu’s management as an estimation of Tuktu’s multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that Tuktu will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and natural gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Tuktu will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While a certain number of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by Tuktu drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management of Tuktu has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

ANALOGOUS INFORMATION: Certain information in this press release may constitute “analogous information” as defined in NI 51-101, with respect to the Assets including, but not limited to, information relating to well locations that are in geographical proximity to or believed to be on-trend with other drilling locations to be acquired by the Company pursuant to the Acquisition. There is no certainty that the results of the analogous information or inferred thereby will be achieved by the Company and such information should not be construed as an estimate of future production levels or the actual characteristics and quality of the Assets.

OIL AND GAS METRICS: This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics, including payout, which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Payout means the anticipated years of production from a well required to fully pay for the costs associated to drill, complete equip and tie-in a well. Such metrics have been included in this document to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company’s performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company’s future performance and future performance may not compare to the Company’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

PRICING ASSUMPTIONS

Edmonton Light

$CAD/bbl

2023 $103.77 2024 $97.74 2025 $95.27 2026 $95.58 2027 $97.07 2028 $99.01 2029 $100.99 2030 $103.01 2031 $105.07 2032 $106.69 2033 $108.83 2034 $111.00 2035 $113.22 2036 $115.49 2037 $117.80 escalating at 2 %

ABBREVIATIONS

Terms and abbreviations that are used in this press release that are not otherwise defined herein are provided below:

bbl(s) – barrel(s)

bbls/d – barrels per day

BOE – barrels of oil equivalent (6 Mcf = 1 bbl)

Mbbl – thousand barrels of oil

MMbbl – million barrels of oil

Mcf – thousand cubic feet

NGL – natural gas liquids as defined in NI 51-101

PDP – proved developed producing

TPP – total proved plus probable

