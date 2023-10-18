Shell Canada reveals additional Montney acreage in hot area with mineral rights transfer from land broker – BOE Intel

BOE Intel picked up on a small mineral rights transfer yesterday in a hotly contested area, from a land broker to Shell Canada. The mineral rights transfer was for 5 sections, a minor blip for a company of Shell’s size but noteworthy given industry interest in the Montney south of Grande Prairie.

In the BOE Intel map below, we show this mineral rights transfer (in red), along with all Crown mineral rights held by Shell Canada in the area (in green). The original mineral rights for these 5 sections date back to a land sale from November 2021, where those 5 sections went for ~$2.7 MM. Also pictured are Montney well licences over the last year for the main companies in the arbitrarily drawn polygon that you can see on the map.

For additional context, we’ve added the large parcel (pictured in blue) of land that drew lots of industry attention from the Crown Montney land sale on August 9th, 2023. That parcel was for 32 sections, and it went for $45.3 MM. It is currently held by a land broker.

To see the full functionality of BOE Intel, reach out to us here for a demo.



*note that only well licences with listed formation of the Montney are shown here. Many licences in the area do not have an official listed formation.