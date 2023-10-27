Saskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemption

Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont.

REGINA – Two of Canada’s Prairie premiers say Ottawa’s decision to exempt the carbon tax on heating oil fails to address affordability needs in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week the carbon tax would be exempt for three years on home heating oil, a move that largely helps those in Atlantic provinces as it’s the primary source for home heating.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say the exemption should also be applied to natural gas, as the majority of people in the provinces use it to heat their homes.

Smith says she’s disturbed by the measure, adding it further creates a divide in the country.

Moe says the exemption shows the carbon tax is making life less affordable.

Trudeau says people in other provinces are to also benefit from the exemption.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.