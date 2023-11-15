Coelacanth Energy announces completion of its $80 million bought deal financing

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2023) – Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) (the “Company” or “Coelacanth”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 23, 2023, it has closed its previously announced bought-deal financing (the “Bought-Deal Financing“) of 100,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $80 million. The syndicate of underwriters was led by Haywood Securities Inc., as sole bookrunner, and included Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited.
Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-third (1/3rd) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant“) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.05 (subject to adjustment in certain events) for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Bought-Deal Financing.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Bought-Deal Financing for the Two Rivers East project, including completion of the 5-19 pad, plus related infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes.