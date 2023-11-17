Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count drops to 181

Canada’s active rig count came in at 181 this morning, an decrease of 11 rigs compared to November 10. Alberta’s active rig count decreased from 141 last Friday to 130 today, while Saskatchewan’s rig count fell to 24. BC’s active rig count grew by 2, settling at 24 rigs today.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs dropped by 16 between November 10 and November 17. The number of gas rigs increased by 6 over the same period, reaching 73 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” declined by 1 rig.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 45.1%, a modest drop from 46.0% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased from 417 to 401, a 3.8% decrease. This suggests that, compared to last week, a smaller pool of rigs is being deployed slightly less efficiently.

