Highwood Asset Management Ltd. provides operational update, including its inaugural MLOH well result, and reiterates guidance for 2024 highlighted by 25% organic growth and material debt reduction

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – Highwood Asset Management Ltd., (“Highwood” or the “Company“) (TSXV: HAM) is pleased to announce an operational update, including its inaugural multi-lateral open hole (“MLOH“) well result, and to reiterate its 2024 guidance. Highwood anticipates allocating its organic free cash flow after sustaining capital on a 50:50 basis to support organic production growth of approximately 25% while also expecting to reduce Net Debt by approximately 25%, achieving Net Debt / 2024E EBITDA of under 0.8x in the next 12 months.
Operational Update
- Highwood commenced its drilling program on September 16, 2023, spudding the 102/13-09-048-14W5 MLOH well (the “13-09 well“) at Brazeau, which offsets the 12-09-048-14W5 MLOH well. After approximately 20 days of cleaning up post drilling operations, the 13-09 well has averaged approximately 300 bbls/d of oil over the past seven days which is in line with the projected type curve for this well.
- On October 21, 2023, the Company spud a second MLOH well at Brazeau 14-09-048-14W5 (the “14-09 well“), with the rig being released on November 19, 2023. The 14-09 well is expected to be onstream prior to the end of November 2023. Total capital costs for the 13-09 well and the 14-09 well was in line with the projected type curve forecast for these wells.
- On November 21, 2023, the Company spud a third well, 04-10-043-05W5 (the “04-10 well“), at Wilson Creek which is a follow up to the successful 102/06-04-043-05W5 well that achieved payout in under six months.
- Following the drilling of the 04-10 well, Highwood intends to drill a second well at Wilson Creek, a direct offset to the “102/06-04” well, the 100/03-04-043-05W5 well.
- Highwood conducted a workover program during the third quarter of 2023 which added approximately 180 bbls/d of oil production for capital of approximately $500,000.
- Highwood reiterates its expected production guidance of approximately 5,200 boe/d, representing growth of approximately 25%, on expected capital expenditures of approximately $40 million in 2024. Highwood also expects to reduce Net Debt by approximately 25% reducing Net Debt / 2024E EBITDA to under 0.8x in the next 12 months, based on an US$70/bbl WTI and C$2.75/GJ AECO.(1)(2)(3)
- Following its acquisition of each of Castlegate Energy Ltd., Boulder Energy Ltd. and Shale Petroleum Ltd. early in the third quarter of 2023 (the “Acquisitions“), Highwood continued to hedge oil production as oil reached 2023 highs through September 2023 and is pleased it was able to secure hedges that are over US$10/bbl higher than the forecasted realized crude oil pricing versus the forecasted pricing on the announcement of the Acquisitions on July 5, 2023, with the average WTI hedge price at over C$100/bbl. Highwood has hedged approximately 38% of gross forecasted production for 2024 at an average WTI oil price of approximately $103 CAD/bbl and an average AECO gas price of $3.03 per gigajoule.
(1)
See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures” below.
(2)
Based on Management’s projections (not Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts) and applying the following pricing assumptions: WTI: US$70.00/bbl; WCS Diff: US$14.00/bbl; MSW Diff: US$3.50/bbl; AECO: C$2.75/GJ; 0.74 CAD/USD. Management projections are used in place of Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluators’ forecasts as Management believes it provides investors with valuable information concerning the liquidity of the Company. Cash flow figures assume completion of the Acquisitions on July 1, 2023 and illustrative hedges for total of 65% of net after royalty Proved Developed Producing reserves production. See ”Caution Respecting Reserves Information” and ”Non-GAAP and other Specified Financial Measures”.
(3)
Further information is provided in the Company’s prospectus supplement dated July 12, 2023 to the amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2023 for the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario and the short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2023 for the provinces of Manitoba and New Brunswick.
The Company plans to announce its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on November 29, 2023.
