TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – Ovintiv knocked off #1 natural gas spot, ARC Resources claims top oil/condensate honours, and a surprising number of Duvernay wells are represented

The October data is out for the highest producing oil and gas wells in Canada. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 15 liquids wells (oil + condensate) and top 15 natural gas wells based on production from the month of October is below. You can also click on the link below to view the wells all on one map, or click on the UWIs individually to see their location and production profiles on Petro Ninja.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on map)

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS (see on map)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ARC Resources had the top 2, and 4 of the top 7 oil/condensate wells in the month of October with 4 big condensate wells from the company’s Karr acreage in Alberta. The top well of the month produced 1,377 bbl/d of condensate during the month.

Baytex had 2 wells in the top 15 this month, both coming from the company’s Clearwater play at Peavine. This area continues to be the sweet spot for Clearwater production. The top Clearwater well produced 1,128 bbl/d of oil in October.

The Crescent Point/Hammerhead combination continues to show excellent Montney results, with 5 of the top 15 wells in October. Interestingly the Elmworth well (#4 on the list) has now produced over 255,000 bbl/d of oil since coming on production in March of this year, which is the most cumulative production of any of the top 15 wells this month. The production profile for this well is pictured below in Figure 1. The liquids rate remains strong while GORs have generally increased, which is not unexpected and is common for this type of well.

Paramount had 3 Duvernay wells from Kaybob with significant condensate rates ranging from 803-875 bbl/d. These 3 wells were featured in this article two months ago and continue to produce at strong rates.

Artis Exploration also had a very strong Duvernay result, with a well at Twining that produced 766 bbl/d in October.

Figure 1 – Crescent Point Elmworth Montney well – 100020906904W600

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – OCTOBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month

Notable natural gas wells:

Murphy Oil managed to unseat Ovintiv from the top spot this month. This was the first time since April that Ovintiv did not have the top natural gas well in the country. With 7 out of the top 15 wells, Ovintiv still dominated the top wells list, although to a lesser extent than previous months. The company still managed to have 4 wells produce over 20 mmcf/d in October. Murphy had 2 of the top wells from the Sundown area in northeast BC, not too far away from Ovintiv’s prolific Sunrise/Swanlake development. Murphy’s top gas well produced 23.3 mmcf/d in October.

Canadian Natural Resources had the only non-Montney and non-BC natural gas wells to make the top 15 list this month. The company had 3 Falher wells at Wapiti that were in the 19.2-20.1 mmcf/d range. We have noticed over the last number of months that we often seem to have a few Falher wells that rival Montney natural gas rates in these reports.

While ARC Resources’ Alberta Montney wells led the way on the oil/condensate side, the company also had 2 natural gas wells that were notable in the prolific Sunrise area in northeast BC.

Shell Canada also had a Montney well from northeast BC with one of the top rates in October. Its well at Saturn produced ~18.5 mmcf/d in the month.

TOP 15 NATURAL GAS WELLS – OCTOBER VOLUMES

*note daily averages assume a 30 day month. Liquids volumes only include oil/condensate.