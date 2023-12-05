BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 30 Operations Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 30 Operations Support Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 30 Field Operator Roska DBO Bashaw
Nov. 29 Production Foreman Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Nov. 29 Industrial Mechanic Teine Energy Ltd. Kindersley
Nov. 29 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 29 LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Hinton
Nov. 29 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 29 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 29 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Medicine Hat
Nov. 29 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 28 Project Manager Strike Group Airdrie
Nov. 28 Electrical Engineer (P.Eng) Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Nov. 28 Electrical Engineer Brunel British Columbia
Nov. 28 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Nov. 28 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John