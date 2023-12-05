|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 30
|Operations Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 30
|Operations Support
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 30
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Bashaw
|Nov. 29
|Production Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Nov. 29
|Industrial Mechanic
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Kindersley
|Nov. 29
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Nov. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 29
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Nov. 29
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 29
|COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 29
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Nov. 29
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 28
|Project Manager
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Nov. 28
|Electrical Engineer (P.Eng)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 28
|Electrical Engineer
|Brunel
|British Columbia
|Nov. 28
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Nov. 28
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.