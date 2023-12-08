Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 190

Canada’s active rig count came in at 190 this morning, an increase of 1 rig compared to December 1. Alberta’s active rig held fast at 134, while Saskatchewan’s rig increased to 28. BC’s active rig count remained at 25 throughout the week.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs decreased by 1 between December 1 and December 8. The number of gas rigs has returned to 72 after increasing briefly earlier this week. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased by 2 rigs.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 44.4%, a modest decline from 46.2% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs rose from 409 to 428, a 4.6% increase. This suggests that, compared to last week, a larger pool of rigs is being deployed slightly less efficiently.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.