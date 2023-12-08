Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – Ovintiv knocked off #1 natural gas spot, ARC Resources claims top oil/condensate honours, and a surprising number of Duvernay wells are represented

What else is Murphy Oil up to in Canada after selling Montney/Duvernay assets to Cygnet Energy? – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Canada oil firms face losses as booming supply runs into Trans Mountain delays

Brookfield raises record $30 billion for flagship infrastructure strategy

Canada regulator denies Trans Mountain expansion variance request

Suncor Energy announces 2024 corporate guidance

Baytex announces 2024 budget and five-year outlook with continued focus on free cash flow generation and shareholder returns