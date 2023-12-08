Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Petrus Resources
|PRQ.TO
|10.48%
|Saturn Oil
|SOIL.TO
|3.56%
|Kiwetinohk Energy
|KEC.TO
|-0.63%
|Hemisphere Energy
|HME.V
|-0.77%
|Athabasca Oil
|ATH.TO
|-1.04%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Surge Energy
|SGY.TO
|-9.40%
|Rubellite Energy
|RBY.TO
|-9.65
|Kelt Exploration
|KEL.TO
|-11.79%
|Baytex Energy
|BTE.TO
|-13.62%
|Tamarack Valley
|TVE.TO
|-16.67%
BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK
TOP WELL REPORT – October volumes – Ovintiv knocked off #1 natural gas spot, ARC Resources claims top oil/condensate honours, and a surprising number of Duvernay wells are represented
What else is Murphy Oil up to in Canada after selling Montney/Duvernay assets to Cygnet Energy? – BOE Intel
MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK
Canada oil firms face losses as booming supply runs into Trans Mountain delays
Brookfield raises record $30 billion for flagship infrastructure strategy
Canada regulator denies Trans Mountain expansion variance request
Suncor Energy announces 2024 corporate guidance
Baytex announces 2024 budget and five-year outlook with continued focus on free cash flow generation and shareholder returns