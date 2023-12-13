Concerned about water shortages after the AER’s advisory? – Contact Connate Water Solutions for a Groundwater Strategy

Protect your operations and ensure water security in 2024 with groundwater supply wells for drilling and hydraulic fracturing usage.

Groundwater supply wells drilled directly on-site are a reliable, sustainable and cost-effective asset to supply your drilling, completions or EOR project!

Environmental net benefits include elimination of trucking, reduced water transfer costs and reductions in diesel fuel / emissions!

Connate Water Solutions is a specialized hydrogeology company and we track water sourcing demand for drilling, completions and water management trends for our clients in Western Canada and Texas. As consolidation of the energy industry continues, we believe the demand for customized water management solutions will continue to increase into 2024.

#watermanagement #hydrogeology

Contact Connate Water Solutions to learn more at:

www.connatewater.com

info@connatewater.com

📞 Contact us for more information at (587)-998-1060

Connate Water Solutions Inc 2023 – Groundwater Supply Well Field Update Video

www.connatewater.com

Connate Water Solutions Inc. | 204-1001 1st St SE | Calgary, AB T2G 5G3

Connate Water Solutions LLC. | 18911 Hardy Oak Blvd | San Antonio, TX USA 78258