Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Mystery buyer of Plato and Forgan Viking assets from Baytex is revealed

Clearwater activity snapshot – top wells, licensing trends and production profiles

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Canada Energy Regulator issues reasons for decision for denying Trans Mountain’s pipe size variance application

Athabasca Oil announces creation of “Duvernay Energy Corporation” with Cenovus Energy to accelerate value in the prolific Kaybob Duvernay Play

Some Canadian oil firms await Trudeau’s fate rather than cut emissions faster

Hemisphere Energy announces management appointment and grants incentive stock options

Crescent Point completes strategic Alberta Montney consolidation and provides improved 2024 and five-year outlook