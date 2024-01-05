Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.
We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.
TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK
|Top 5 Gainers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Pine Cliff Energy
|PNE.TO
|8.15%
|Peyto Exploration
|PEY.TO
|7.64%
|Perpetual Energy
|PMT.TO
|6.98%
|Suncor Energy
|SU.TO
|6.38%
|Athabasca
|ATH.TO
|5.52%
|Top 5 Fallers
|Company
|Ticker
|7 Day Return
|Coelacanth Energy
|CEI.V
|-1.33%
|Lycos Energy
|LCX.V
|-1.81%
|Enerplus
|ERF.TO
|-1.92%
|Logan Energy
|LGN.V
|-3.53%
|ROK Resources
|ROK.V
|-6.25%
TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – ConocoPhillips leads the way with 2 big condensate wells as some BC producers outpace Alberta results
Energy equities – 2023 year in review – Athabasca Oil Corporation was top performer in 2023 – BOE Intel
Parkland announces Board of Directors changes
Chevron to take up to $4 bln impairment hit in Q4
Trans Mountain pipeline plans line fill for March or May pending regulatory decision
Razor Energy Corp. confirms continued production impact
Trudeau’s climate plan faces setback in Saskatchewan over carbon tax