Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

TOP WELL REPORT – November volumes – ConocoPhillips leads the way with 2 big condensate wells as some BC producers outpace Alberta results

Energy equities – 2023 year in review – Athabasca Oil Corporation was top performer in 2023 – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Parkland announces Board of Directors changes

Chevron to take up to $4 bln impairment hit in Q4

Trans Mountain pipeline plans line fill for March or May pending regulatory decision

Razor Energy Corp. confirms continued production impact

Trudeau’s climate plan faces setback in Saskatchewan over carbon tax