Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count settles at 225

Canada’s active rig count came in at 225 this morning, a decrease of 5 rigs compared to January 12. Alberta’s active rig count decreased from 166 to 162, while Saskatchewan’s rig count increased to 37. BC’s active rig count held steady at 23 rigs.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs held steady at 141 between January 12 and January 19. The number of gas rigs increased by 2 rigs. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 7.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 62.8%, an increase from 61.8% at last week’s end and the highest rate we’ve observed in months. The total number of rigs decreased by 14, settling at 358.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.