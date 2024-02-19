US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 500,000 bpd -IIR

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 23, increasing available refining capacity by 500,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 1.2 million bpd in the week ending Mar. 1, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday Feb. 19 Feb. 16 Feb. 14 03/1/2024 1,169 1,169 – 02/23/2024 1,835 1,835 1,411 02/16/2024 2,335 2,335 1,943 02/09/2024 2,078 2,078 1,952

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)