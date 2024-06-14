Week in Review – Stock gainers/fallers and most read articles

Welcome to the BOE Report’s Week in Review! Did you miss something this week? We’ve got you covered. Check out any BOE Intel articles that you missed, and catch up on our most read articles from the week.

We have also included the top gainers and fallers in the energy markets this week among our BOE Intel coverage list.

TOP 5 GAINERS/FALLERS THIS WEEK

BOE INTEL FEATURED ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Advantage Energy acquires $450 MM worth of Charlie Lake / Montney assets from private producer – see deal metrics and seller identity here

June 12th Alberta Crown Land Sale totals $17.1 MM – interesting parcels sold include: land offsetting a recent multi-lateral Charlie Lake well; 15,616 hectares of land immediately adjacent to Spur Petroleum Clearwater acreage; and Eastern Alberta Mannville lands

Petronas West Gundy Asset Review – BOE Intel

MOST READ ARTICLES THIS WEEK

Advantage announces strategic asset acquisition and concurrent financing

ARC Financial Corp., Canada’s largest energy focused private equity manager, recapitalizes Aspenleaf Energy Limited through a general partner-led continuation fund

Obsidian Energy announces agreement with the Woodland Cree First Nation

Canada signs second deal to guarantee price of captured carbon

What’s next? With major projects wrapping up, what does Canada’s energy future hold