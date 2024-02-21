How Pitbull Energy’s Latest Acquisitions Are Broadening Services and Creating Lasting Employee Impact

Pitbull Energy Services, a leader in energy services has caught the attention of many in the industry as of late by starting 2024 off with a determined charge, punctuated by the announcement of two successful acquisitions to conclude 2023.

The acquisition of Viper Industrial Cleaning Services, a prominent player in the industrial cleaning sector, and the purchase of pressure truck and hot oiler assets from Millennium Energy Services, have substantially expanded Pitbull’s service portfolio to an impressive fourteen offerings. This comprehensive array now caters to even more diverse client needs, ranging from vacuum and water trucks to boilers and industrial cleaning services.

What Drives a Pitbull: A Closer Look

Both these moves clearly mark an intentional strategic decision by Pitbull to fortify their already impressive service offerings to better serve their growing list of valued clients. But in looking a little deeper, these acquisitions have as much to do with enhancing their services as they do for ensuring their ongoing commitment to the company’s most invaluable assets: its people.

Under the leadership of CEO Sami Hayek, Pitbull has fostered a culture deeply rooted in prioritizing its employees. This people-centric ethos permeates every decision, and the ripple effects can be seen everywhere.

Anatomy of an Acquisition – Why Their Customers Win Big

Geographical Expansion : The acquisition of Viper, based in Bonnyville, AB, extends Pitbull’s operational footprint and reinforces its presence in the region.

Fleet Enhancement: With the integration of pressure trucks and hot oiler assets from Millennium, Pitbull now boasts an expanded fleet comprising 5k, 10k, and 15k pressure trucks, alongside 5-15 million BTU hot oilers. This significant expansion allows them to offer a more comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse needs of their clients.

Enriched Service Offerings: The new combined capabilities of Pitbull, Viper and Millennium's assets create a synergy that significantly enhances their service offerings in key areas, strengthening their position as a leading service provider in the energy sector.

Anatomy of an Acquisition – Why Their People Win Big

Expanded Cross-Training Opportunities : The acquisitions enable more cross-training opportunities for their operators on different equipment, ensuring a truly versatile and skilled workforce. This will further highlight the critical importance of the Pitbull-created SATO Canada training facility, ensuring employees have access to real hands-on training and equips them for long-term success.

Year-Round Employment : In a traditionally seasonal industry, this strategic move was very intentional in their goal of keeping operators employed year-round, ensuring further stability but also allowing them to better provide dependable, consistent, and safer service to clients.

Becoming an Employer of Choice: A great reputation travels fast and means having the luxury of attracting top-tier talent. By prioritizing its employees, Pitbull is reinforcing its culture and ensuring the retention of the very best people—a win-win scenario for both employees and clients alike.

In Alberta’s crowded energy industry, it can be hard to stand out from the pack. Not often enough do energy service companies do the things that elevate themselves above the crowd and showcase a real, authentic personality and core belief behind all the usual PR. Pitbull is proving itself to be one of those rare companies that is walking the talk when it comes to their people. And it is this dedication to both its clients and workforce that further demonstrates its company commitment to performance excellence.